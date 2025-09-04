Santiago Carreras to Lead Argentina Against Australia: Rugby Championship Update

This Saturday, Santiago Carreras will take on the pivotal role of flyhalf for Argentina as they compete against Australia in the third round of the Rugby Championship. Tomas Albornoz, whom Carreras replaces, suffered a finger dislocation in the Pumas' historic victory over New Zealand in September.

Coach Felipe Contepomi has made strategic alterations to his lineup, bringing in Joel Sclavi and Boris Wenger as part of a shift in the forward pack. Contepomi has also moved Pablo Matera to number eight and introduced Marcos Kremer as the blindside flanker.

The Pumas' previous win against the All Blacks marked a milestone, and they hope to maintain that momentum in Townsville. Currently, all four teams have secured a win and a loss in the championship, with New Zealand leading due to bonus points and Australia following closely.