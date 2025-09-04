Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: A U.S. Open Comeback

Naomi Osaka made a remarkable return to the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday, securing a 6-4 7-6(3) victory over Karolina Muchova. The four-time Grand Slam champion demonstrated resilience and skill, marking a significant comeback on tennis's biggest stage.

Osaka, the Japanese 23rd seed, resumed her career last season after an extended maternity break. She has now maintained a flawless 5-0 record in major quarter-finals, setting up an anticipated confrontation with Amanda Anisimova. Muchova endured a physically taxing match, spending over 10 hours on the court across four rounds and dealing with a left leg issue that required locker room treatment.

Despite apparent mobility struggles, evidenced by heavy thigh strapping, Muchova's innovative gameplay challenged Osaka, briefly securing a 5-4 lead in the second set. However, Osaka's consistent performance and strategic play through the tiebreak secured her advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)