Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: A U.S. Open Comeback
Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the U.S. Open semi-finals with a victory over Karolina Muchova, showcasing her comeback after a maternity break. She maintained her unbeaten record in major quarter-finals and will face Amanda Anisimova next.
Naomi Osaka made a remarkable return to the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday, securing a 6-4 7-6(3) victory over Karolina Muchova. The four-time Grand Slam champion demonstrated resilience and skill, marking a significant comeback on tennis's biggest stage.
Osaka, the Japanese 23rd seed, resumed her career last season after an extended maternity break. She has now maintained a flawless 5-0 record in major quarter-finals, setting up an anticipated confrontation with Amanda Anisimova. Muchova endured a physically taxing match, spending over 10 hours on the court across four rounds and dealing with a left leg issue that required locker room treatment.
Despite apparent mobility struggles, evidenced by heavy thigh strapping, Muchova's innovative gameplay challenged Osaka, briefly securing a 5-4 lead in the second set. However, Osaka's consistent performance and strategic play through the tiebreak secured her advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sabalenka Advances to US Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws
Carlos Alcaraz Powers Into U.S. Open Semi-Finals
Triumph by Default: Aryna Sabalenka's U.S. Open Semi-Finals Entry
Carlos Alcaraz Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals with Flawless Performance
Alcaraz and Sabalenka Advance to U.S. Open Semi-Finals Amidst Thrilling Races