Jannik Sinner Dominates in Historic All-Italian U.S. Open Quarter-Final

Jannik Sinner, the reigning champion at the U.S. Open, showcased his formidable skills by defeating Lorenzo Musetti, the 10th seed, with scores of 6–1, 6–4, 6–2 during the tournament's first all-Italian men's Grand Slam quarter-final.

The world's top-ranked player, also holding the Australian Open title, has now extended his hardcourt winning streak to 26 consecutive matches and will next face Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Sinner expressed gratitude to the crowd, acknowledging the late hour and the strong Italian support.

Sinner's aggressive start gave him an early lead, with Musetti's lone breakthrough in the first set sparking the loudest cheers. Despite Musetti's attempts to challenge in the second set, Sinner maintained his dominance, securing a smooth path to the semi-finals.