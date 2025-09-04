Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Dominates in Historic All-Italian U.S. Open Quarter-Final

Jannik Sinner, the defending U.S. Open champion, defeated Lorenzo Musetti in a decisive quarter-final match. Sinner's victory, securing a spot in the semi-finals, continues his impressive hardcourt winning streak. The Italian tennis star will face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:49 IST
Jannik Sinner Dominates in Historic All-Italian U.S. Open Quarter-Final
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the reigning champion at the U.S. Open, showcased his formidable skills by defeating Lorenzo Musetti, the 10th seed, with scores of 6–1, 6–4, 6–2 during the tournament's first all-Italian men's Grand Slam quarter-final.

The world's top-ranked player, also holding the Australian Open title, has now extended his hardcourt winning streak to 26 consecutive matches and will next face Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Sinner expressed gratitude to the crowd, acknowledging the late hour and the strong Italian support.

Sinner's aggressive start gave him an early lead, with Musetti's lone breakthrough in the first set sparking the loudest cheers. Despite Musetti's attempts to challenge in the second set, Sinner maintained his dominance, securing a smooth path to the semi-finals.

TRENDING

1
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia
2
Cristian Roldan Joins U.S. Squad for International Friendlies

Cristian Roldan Joins U.S. Squad for International Friendlies

 United States
3
Monsoon Fury: Devastating Floods Hit Delhi and Kashmir

Monsoon Fury: Devastating Floods Hit Delhi and Kashmir

 Global
4
Nigerian National Arrested at India-Nepal Border with Forged Documents

Nigerian National Arrested at India-Nepal Border with Forged Documents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025