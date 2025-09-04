Left Menu

Young Scindia: Transforming Cricket in Madhya Pradesh

Mahanaryaman Scindia focuses on enhancing Madhya Pradesh cricket as the youngest MPCA president. Building on his family legacy, he aims to develop talent and promote district-level and women's cricket. His immediate goal is preparing for the ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:29 IST
Mahanaryaman Scindia
  • India

Mahanaryaman Scindia, the newly appointed president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), plans to channel his energy towards revolutionizing cricket within the state. At 29, Scindia becomes the youngest to hold the position, continuing the legacy of his grandfather Madhavrao Scindia and father, Jyotiraditya Scindia. With a strong mandate, he aims to make a tangible impact across all age groups.

During an interaction with PTI Videos, Scindia expressed his intention to focus solely on Madhya Pradesh for now, aiming for immediate impacts. He acknowledged the significant responsibilities that come with his family's cricketing legacy, seeking to combine his predecessors' achievements with innovative ideas. Given India's youthful demographic, Scindia believes his age and fresh perspective could drive meaningful changes in the MPCA.

Key areas of focus include promoting district-level and women's cricket. Scindia highlighted successful examples from cities like Indore and Gwalior, seeking to replicate district competitions statewide. An immediate task on his agenda is overseeing the preparation for the ICC Women's World Cup starting September 30, with Indore as a host city. Initial meetings with local authorities have already begun to ensure smooth execution and security during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

