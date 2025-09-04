Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Spin Legacy in Cricket

Veteran India leg-spinner, Amit Mishra, officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, marking the end of an illustrious career that spanned more than two decades.

Mishra, who last represented the national team in 2017, continued to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) until the 2024 season. His decision to retire stems from repeated injuries and a commitment to pass the baton to the younger generation.

Over his career, Mishra played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20s for India, capturing 76, 64, and 16 wickets, respectively. His exceptional achievements in domestic cricket, particularly the IPL, include being the only bowler to secure three hat-tricks. Mishra's contributions to cricket will continue as he ventures into coaching and commentary post-retirement.

