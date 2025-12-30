Liverpool Struggles with Set-Pieces Lead to Coaching Change
Liverpool has parted ways with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs, as the team faces challenges in both conceding and scoring from set-pieces. With 12 goals conceded from set-pieces, they rank among the highest in Europe's top leagues, prompting a restructuring in coaching responsibilities.
Liverpool has officially parted ways with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs amid a season of struggles to manage set-piece situations effectively. The team has conceded 12 goals from set-pieces, a statistic unparalleled across Europe's top five leagues, excluding penalties.
In the recent 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool's set-piece vulnerability was once again exposed. The team's stagnation in scoring from dead-ball situations, with only three goals to their name, starkly contrasts with the league leaders, Arsenal. This has resulted in a non-penalty set-piece difference of minus-nine, the worst in the Premier League.
Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk acknowledged the challenges, noting the critical second-phase play's impact on set-piece outcomes. While Briggs joined the club in September, moving forward, the remainder of the coaching staff will collectively assume responsibility for set-piece preparation.
