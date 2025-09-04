Dream League of India Kicks Off With Historic Player Trials

The Dream League of India (DLI), touted as the nation's largest tennis cricket ball league, is set to embark on its inaugural player trials in Gurugram this October 1 and 2, 2025. According to a statement released by DLI, the trials will take place in YUG 2.0, Sector 70, marking the first in a series of open trials across the country led by Servotech Sports.

These trials are designed to be inclusive, offering a golden opportunity for aspiring tennis cricket players to demonstrate their skills. The trials, which will be broadcast live on national television, present an unprecedented platform for grassroots players to be recognized nationwide, aligning with the league's mission to bring talent from humble beginnings into the limelight.

Rishabh Bhatia, Director of Servotech Sports, expressed enthusiasm about the trials, stating, 'We are thrilled to launch the first-ever trials of the Dream League of India. This is a chance to transform passion into a professional journey, and we aim to build a structured platform to ensure grassroots talent gets the exposure it deserves.' The league will feature six franchises in both junior (13-18 years) and senior (18+ years) categories, focusing on nurturing potential talent for both national and international arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)