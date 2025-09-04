Amit Mishra: The Quiet Achiever of Indian Cricket
Amit Mishra reflects on his international cricket journey marked by competition and intermittent opportunities. Known for his leg-spin, Mishra faced challenges from contemporaries like Ashwin and Jadeja. Despite setbacks, he credits the IPL for reviving his Test career and holds no regrets as he retires.
- Country:
- India
Amit Mishra's international cricket career was characterized by intermittent opportunities and intense competition. Replacing the legendary Anil Kumble was a significant challenge, compounded by the emergence of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, whom captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli favored in Test matches.
Mishra, known for his sharp leg-breaks and clever googlies, often found himself in and out of the Indian team, which was a mental struggle. Despite this, he remained focused on improving and consistently performed well when given a chance. His IPL performances notably helped him stage a Test comeback, cementing his reputation as a formidable bowler.
Upon retiring, Mishra reflects on his career without regrets, valuing the respect and recognition he earned. He acknowledges the realities of sports, appreciating the opportunities he had, and proudly remembers playing alongside cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Legendary Leg-Spinner's Cricket Journey Concludes
Revamping Test Cricket: Alastair Cook's Proposal and Vaughan's Call for Injury Substitutes
Prasidh Krishna: Rising to Challenges and Crafting New Chapters in Test Cricket
Shaking Up Test Cricket: Cook and Vaughan Call for Rule Changes
Cheteshwar Pujara: A Tribute to Test Cricket's Stalwart