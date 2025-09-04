Amit Mishra: The Quiet Achiever of Indian Cricket

Amit Mishra's international cricket career was characterized by intermittent opportunities and intense competition. Replacing the legendary Anil Kumble was a significant challenge, compounded by the emergence of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, whom captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli favored in Test matches.

Mishra, known for his sharp leg-breaks and clever googlies, often found himself in and out of the Indian team, which was a mental struggle. Despite this, he remained focused on improving and consistently performed well when given a chance. His IPL performances notably helped him stage a Test comeback, cementing his reputation as a formidable bowler.

Upon retiring, Mishra reflects on his career without regrets, valuing the respect and recognition he earned. He acknowledges the realities of sports, appreciating the opportunities he had, and proudly remembers playing alongside cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar.

