British Man in Court: 31 Charges for Liverpool Parade Chaos

Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old from West Derby, Liverpool, appeared in court on Thursday facing serious charges after an incident during Liverpool's soccer victory parade left over 130 injured. The vehicle he was driving reportedly ploughed into a large crowd celebrating the Premier League win.

Doyle, who appeared via videolink from prison, denied all 31 charges, which include wounding with intent, affray, and dangerous driving. The charges stem from the chaotic scenes witnessed in Liverpool's city centre in May.

The court case has drawn significant attention, as Doyle's trial is scheduled for November 24. The outcome will have major implications for public safety measures at large public events.

