Left Menu

British Man in Court: 31 Charges for Liverpool Parade Chaos

A British man, Paul Doyle, has denied 31 criminal charges in court related to an incident where a car drove into a crowd at Liverpool's soccer victory parade, injuring over 130 people. The charges include dangerous driving and attempted grievous bodily harm. Doyle's trial is set for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:19 IST
British Man in Court: 31 Charges for Liverpool Parade Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old from West Derby, Liverpool, appeared in court on Thursday facing serious charges after an incident during Liverpool's soccer victory parade left over 130 injured. The vehicle he was driving reportedly ploughed into a large crowd celebrating the Premier League win.

Doyle, who appeared via videolink from prison, denied all 31 charges, which include wounding with intent, affray, and dangerous driving. The charges stem from the chaotic scenes witnessed in Liverpool's city centre in May.

The court case has drawn significant attention, as Doyle's trial is scheduled for November 24. The outcome will have major implications for public safety measures at large public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

 India
2
Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

 India
3
Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

 India
4
Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025