Narayan Jagadeesan Shines with Stellar Knock in Duleep Trophy Semi-Final

Narayan Jagadeesan delivered a masterful 148-run innings, steering South Zone to 297 for three against North Zone on the first day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final. His partnerships with Tanmay Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal bolstered the score, amidst North Zone bowlers' struggle at the BCCI-CEG ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:37 IST
Narayan Jagadeesan displayed an impeccable blend of caution and aggression as he remained unbeaten with 148 runs, positioning the South Zone at 297 for three against the North Zone on day one of the Duleep Trophy semi-final at the BCCI-CEG ground.

In his first match since earning a call-up for the national team, Jagadeesan showcased his skills against North Zone, hitting 13 fours and two sixes over 260 balls. His innings included a robust 103-run opening stand with Tanmay Agarwal and a 128-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal.

Despite an early reprieve from a no-ball, Jagadeesan utilized the opportunity to significantly boost the score, especially attacking left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar. Padikkal offered steady support but was dismissed just before lunch. The day ended with Mohit Kale getting trapped by Nishant Sindhu, but the South Zone still held a strong position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

