Narayan Jagadeesan Shines with Stellar Knock in Duleep Trophy Semi-Final

Narayan Jagadeesan displayed an impeccable blend of caution and aggression as he remained unbeaten with 148 runs, positioning the South Zone at 297 for three against the North Zone on day one of the Duleep Trophy semi-final at the BCCI-CEG ground.

In his first match since earning a call-up for the national team, Jagadeesan showcased his skills against North Zone, hitting 13 fours and two sixes over 260 balls. His innings included a robust 103-run opening stand with Tanmay Agarwal and a 128-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal.

Despite an early reprieve from a no-ball, Jagadeesan utilized the opportunity to significantly boost the score, especially attacking left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar. Padikkal offered steady support but was dismissed just before lunch. The day ended with Mohit Kale getting trapped by Nishant Sindhu, but the South Zone still held a strong position.

