India Gears Up for Crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Against Singapore

In a highly anticipated showdown, the Indian Senior Men's National Team will face Singapore twice in the crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. The first match is slated for October 9 at Singapore's National Stadium, followed by a home game at the renowned Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on October 14.

This upcoming fixture marks the 17th match for India in Goa, their first since a 2-2 draw with Myanmar in 2017. Historically, India has played Singapore in Goa, securing a 1-0 victory during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2004. To date, their Goa record includes five wins, five draws, and six losses, as confirmed by an AIFF press release.

Currently at the bottom of Group C with only one point, India's matches against Singapore are make-or-break. With Singapore and Hong Kong, China leading the group, and Bangladesh tied with India, the Blue Tigers need significant victories to advance in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

