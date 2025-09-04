Left Menu

Indians' Hopes Hang by a Thread After Draw Against Afghanistan

The Indian football team played a goalless draw against Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations Cup. The result might still secure India's spot in the third-fourth-place playoff, contingent on the Iran-Tajikistan match outcome. India has a slight edge over Tajikistan due to a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisor | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:12 IST
Indians' Hopes Hang by a Thread After Draw Against Afghanistan
The Indian football team was unable to capitalize on key opportunities, resulting in a goalless draw against Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations Cup on Thursday.

This draw, however, may still be enough for India to secure a spot in the third-fourth-place playoff. They are currently tied with Tajikistan at three points, but lead based on head-to-head records. Much depends on the outcome of the match between Iran and co-hosts Tajikistan; Iran is favored to win and secure a spot in the final.

India will face challenges if Tajikistan manages to hold Iran to a draw, a scenario in which both teams would end with four points. In this case, Tajikistan would proceed due to a superior goal difference. Despite India displaying superior performance in the first half, creating several chances, the team failed to convert those into goals. Afghanistan, now out of the tournament, had their share of opportunities, but could not penetrate India's defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

