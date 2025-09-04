India's Blue Colts Triumph Over Bahrain in AFC U23 Qualifiers

India kicked off their AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in style with a commanding 2-0 win over Bahrain at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium. Goals from Muhammed Suhail and Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh ensured a successful start for the Blue Colts in Group H.

The match unfolded with intense end-to-end action. India experienced an early scare when Bahrain's Mahmood Abdulla nearly capitalized on a goalkeeper error but missed his shot. After regaining composure, India mounted pressure with quick counter-attacks, with Muhammed Suhail eventually scoring the opening goal in the 32nd minute.

The second half saw both teams relentlessly pursuing goals. India's head coach Naushad Moosa made strategic substitutions, bringing in fresh talent that contributed to the persistent offensive. Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh sealed the victory with a late goal, putting India comfortably ahead.