Gukesh Shines in FIDE Grand Swiss Opening

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh commenced his campaign at the FIDE Grand Swiss with a standout victory, vanquishing France's Etienne Bacrot in the first round.

Gukesh demonstrated strategic prowess by employing the Caro Kann defense, striking decisively at the opportune moment. His success with black positions him favorably for his next game with white.

Meanwhile, compatriots including top-seeded R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, and P Harikrishna experienced varying fortunes in their matches, with the latter suffering a loss.

