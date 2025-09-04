Left Menu

Gukesh Shines in FIDE Grand Swiss Opening

World champion D Gukesh of India began the FIDE Grand Swiss with a triumphant win over France's Etienne Bacrot. Gukesh's use of the Caro Kann defense and tactical maneuvers were key to his victory. Other Indian players had mixed results in their opening games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samarkand | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh commenced his campaign at the FIDE Grand Swiss with a standout victory, vanquishing France's Etienne Bacrot in the first round.

Gukesh demonstrated strategic prowess by employing the Caro Kann defense, striking decisively at the opportune moment. His success with black positions him favorably for his next game with white.

Meanwhile, compatriots including top-seeded R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, and P Harikrishna experienced varying fortunes in their matches, with the latter suffering a loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

