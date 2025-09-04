India Launches Indigenous Chemical Reference Material for Anti-Doping

In a significant stride for India's anti-doping mission, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched an indigenous Chemical Reference Material, Methandienone Long-Term Metabolite (LTM). The event took place at the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi, underlining the nation's commitment to the World Anti-Doping Agency's rigorous standards.

The Reference Material, a collaborative effort between NDTL, New Delhi, and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, will be shared with WADA-accredited labs globally. This aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and underscores its role in propelling anti-doping science forward.

During the 22nd Governing Body Meeting of NDTL, Mandaviya emphasized new grant policies to propel research in anti-doping. These initiatives support academia and labs, encouraging breakthroughs in synthesizing banned substances, pharmacokinetics, and more. India's role as a hub for athlete biological passports is set to expand, strengthening its position on the global anti-doping stage.

