India Launches Indigenous Chemical Reference Material for Anti-Doping
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced an indigenous chemical standard crucial for anti-doping analysis, developed by NDTL and NIPER, at New Delhi's National Dope Testing Laboratory. This initiative marks India's significant contribution to global anti-doping efforts and promotes scientific integrity and clean sport.
In a significant stride for India's anti-doping mission, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched an indigenous Chemical Reference Material, Methandienone Long-Term Metabolite (LTM). The event took place at the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi, underlining the nation's commitment to the World Anti-Doping Agency's rigorous standards.
The Reference Material, a collaborative effort between NDTL, New Delhi, and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, will be shared with WADA-accredited labs globally. This aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and underscores its role in propelling anti-doping science forward.
During the 22nd Governing Body Meeting of NDTL, Mandaviya emphasized new grant policies to propel research in anti-doping. These initiatives support academia and labs, encouraging breakthroughs in synthesizing banned substances, pharmacokinetics, and more. India's role as a hub for athlete biological passports is set to expand, strengthening its position on the global anti-doping stage.
