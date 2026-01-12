Uniper and AM Green Forge Pioneering Green Ammonia Partnership
Uniper and India's AM Green have agreed on an extensive deal for the supply of 500,000 tons of green ammonia annually. The agreement, signed during German Chancellor Merz's India visit, aims to strengthen economic ties amidst global tensions and marks a key step towards India's green export leadership.
In a significant stride towards energy cooperation, German state-owned utility Uniper has inked a landmark long-term agreement with India's AM Green. This deal, which involves the purchase of up to 500,000 tons of green ammonia annually, signals a commitment to sustainable fuel solutions.
The agreement was sealed during the first India visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, indicating a mutual desire to bolster ties between two of the world's largest economies amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Uniper CEO Michael Lewis emphasized the importance of this partnership in providing low-carbon solutions.
The initial shipment is projected for 2028, a step heralded by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pivotal for India's ambition to emerge as a leader in green hydrogen and ammonia exports. Both companies view this contract as a momentous achievement in the renewable energy domain.
