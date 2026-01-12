Uniper and AM Green Forge Pioneering Green Ammonia Partnership

In a significant stride towards energy cooperation, German state-owned utility Uniper has inked a landmark long-term agreement with India's AM Green. This deal, which involves the purchase of up to 500,000 tons of green ammonia annually, signals a commitment to sustainable fuel solutions.

The agreement was sealed during the first India visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, indicating a mutual desire to bolster ties between two of the world's largest economies amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Uniper CEO Michael Lewis emphasized the importance of this partnership in providing low-carbon solutions.

The initial shipment is projected for 2028, a step heralded by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pivotal for India's ambition to emerge as a leader in green hydrogen and ammonia exports. Both companies view this contract as a momentous achievement in the renewable energy domain.

