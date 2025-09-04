Juan Ayuso Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Vuelta a Espana Stage 12

In a thrilling conclusion to stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana, Spain's Juan Ayuso, riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, outsprinted fellow countryman Javier Romo from Movistar to clinch victory. This marks Ayuso's second stage win in this year's competition.

The two riders broke away from a large leading group with 25 kilometers left in the 144.9 km stage, racing from Laredo to Los Corrales de Buelna. Ayuso's precise timing on his final move saw him overtake Romo near the finish line.

Despite a strong finish by France's Brieuc Rolland of Groupama-FDJ, who arrived 13 seconds later, and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard maintaining secure positioning within the peloton, the overall general classification remains unchanged. Vingegaard, riding for Visma-Lease a Bike, keeps a firm grip on the lead with a 50-second buffer over Portugal's Joao Almeida.