UEFA took decisive action against soccer clubs in Romania and Greece on Thursday, penalizing them for offensive conduct by their fans during recent matches. The regulatory body mandated these measures to uphold the integrity of the sport.

FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, received a fine of 30,000 euros ($35,000) following charges of racist or discriminatory behavior by its supporters during a Europa League qualifying playoff against Aberdeen. Consequently, sections of Bucharest's national stadium will be closed for their game against Young Boys on October 2.

Similarly, fans of AEK Athens confronted hefty penalties. The Greek club was fined a total of 56,000 euros ($65,000), with one end of their stadium marked for closure when Aberdeen visits on October 23, due to offensive banners and other infractions during a Conference League qualifying playoff against Anderlecht.