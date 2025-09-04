Breetzke's Unstoppable ODI Streak Captivates at Lord's

South African batsman Matthew Breetzke has etched his name in cricket history, becoming the first player to consistently score fifty-plus in each of his first five One Day Internationals. Breetzke achieved this remarkable feat during South Africa's second ODI against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

In a stalwart innings, Breetzke scored an impressive 85 runs off 77 deliveries, flanked by seven fours and three sixes, boasting a strike rate exceeding 110. Despite his valiant effort, a signature delivery from England's Jofra Archer abruptly ended his innings just short of a century.

Breetzke's performance at Lord's was also historic for the Proteas, surpassing Herschelle Gibbs' 74-run knock in 2008 as the highest ODI score by a South African at this venue. His achievement places him alongside legends like Jonty Rhodes and Quinton de Kock, tying for most fifty-plus scores for South Africa in ODIs.

Across five ODIs, Breetzke has amassed 463 runs with a staggering average of 92.60, featuring one century and four half-centuries, the highest being 150. Despite Breetzke's heroics, England, having opted to field first, face a daunting chase of 330 to avoid losing the series 2-0. Notable contributions from Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs, along with Jofra Archer's four-wicket haul for England, set the stage for an exhilarating match at Lord's.