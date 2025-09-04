Left Menu

Breetzke's Unstoppable ODI Streak Captivates at Lord's

Matthew Breetzke becomes the first player with fifty-plus scores in each of his first five ODIs. His 85 runs against England at Lord's surpassed Herschelle Gibbs' record. Breetzke's dominance contributes to South Africa's 330/8 score, challenging England to save the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:09 IST
Breetzke's Unstoppable ODI Streak Captivates at Lord's
South Africa's Matthew Breetzke. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South African batsman Matthew Breetzke has etched his name in cricket history, becoming the first player to consistently score fifty-plus in each of his first five One Day Internationals. Breetzke achieved this remarkable feat during South Africa's second ODI against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

In a stalwart innings, Breetzke scored an impressive 85 runs off 77 deliveries, flanked by seven fours and three sixes, boasting a strike rate exceeding 110. Despite his valiant effort, a signature delivery from England's Jofra Archer abruptly ended his innings just short of a century.

Breetzke's performance at Lord's was also historic for the Proteas, surpassing Herschelle Gibbs' 74-run knock in 2008 as the highest ODI score by a South African at this venue. His achievement places him alongside legends like Jonty Rhodes and Quinton de Kock, tying for most fifty-plus scores for South Africa in ODIs.

Across five ODIs, Breetzke has amassed 463 runs with a staggering average of 92.60, featuring one century and four half-centuries, the highest being 150. Despite Breetzke's heroics, England, having opted to field first, face a daunting chase of 330 to avoid losing the series 2-0. Notable contributions from Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs, along with Jofra Archer's four-wicket haul for England, set the stage for an exhilarating match at Lord's.

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shake off China selloff as bond markets brighten

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shake off China selloff as bond markets brighten

 Global
2
Ayuso Outsmarts Rivals to Secure Thrilling Vuelta Victory

Ayuso Outsmarts Rivals to Secure Thrilling Vuelta Victory

 Global
3
Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

 India
4
High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025