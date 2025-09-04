Mallorca Suspends Captain Dani Rodriguez After Public Outburst

Mallorca has suspended their experienced midfielder Dani Rodriguez without pay and revoked his captaincy following a public outburst. The Spanish club took this decisive action after the 37-year-old criticized being benched in a match against Real Madrid while his family was present.

Rodriguez took to social media to express his disappointment at not playing at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, posting a photo of his family and lamenting the lack of meritocracy and respect for hard work. His frustration was focused on coach Jagoba Arrasate's decision to play newcomer Jan Virgili instead.

In a subsequent open letter, Rodriguez decried what he perceived as a lack of respect for dedication and commitment. The club, citing these remarks, decided to impose the penalty, and Rodriguez has not responded publicly since the sanction.