Shikhar Dhawan's Eight-Hour Grilling by ED in Betting App Scandal
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for eight hours as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an illegal betting app named 1xBet. The probe seeks to uncover his connections with the app amidst a crackdown on illegal online gambling platforms.
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was subjected to a prolonged questioning session by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. This interrogation, which lasted around eight hours, pertained to an alleged money laundering case linked to an illegal betting app, as revealed by official sources.
Dhawan arrived at the central Delhi office of the federal probe agency at 11 am and departed at 7 PM. His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection to the online gaming platform named 1xBet, with which he is reportedly associated through endorsements.
The ED is actively investigating a series of illegal betting apps implicated in defrauding investors of crores of rupees and evading substantial taxes. Previously, former cricketer Suresh Raina was also questioned, and more celebrities could be summoned as part of the ongoing probe.
