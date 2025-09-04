Shikhar Dhawan's Eight-Hour Grilling by ED in Betting App Scandal

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was subjected to a prolonged questioning session by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. This interrogation, which lasted around eight hours, pertained to an alleged money laundering case linked to an illegal betting app, as revealed by official sources.

Dhawan arrived at the central Delhi office of the federal probe agency at 11 am and departed at 7 PM. His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection to the online gaming platform named 1xBet, with which he is reportedly associated through endorsements.

The ED is actively investigating a series of illegal betting apps implicated in defrauding investors of crores of rupees and evading substantial taxes. Previously, former cricketer Suresh Raina was also questioned, and more celebrities could be summoned as part of the ongoing probe.