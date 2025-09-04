Left Menu

India Stalemates Afghanistan in CAFA Nations Cup Showdown

India held Afghanistan to a draw in their final Group B encounter at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 in Tajikistan. Key performances ensured India amassed four points. With the group stage concluded, India awaits the Iran-Tajikistan result to determine their fate in the tournament.

India and Afghanistan in action. (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

India settled for a stalemate against Afghanistan during their ultimate Group B contest in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, held in Hisor, Tajikistan.

Anwar Ali's exemplary defense earned him the Player of the Match title, though India's progression depends on the outcome of the Iran-Tajikistan game to advance further.

Despite Afghanistan's early dominance and several missed scoring opportunities by India, the match ended in a goalless draw with both teams showcasing strong defense throughout.

