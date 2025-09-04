India Stalemates Afghanistan in CAFA Nations Cup Showdown

India settled for a stalemate against Afghanistan during their ultimate Group B contest in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, held in Hisor, Tajikistan.

Anwar Ali's exemplary defense earned him the Player of the Match title, though India's progression depends on the outcome of the Iran-Tajikistan game to advance further.

Despite Afghanistan's early dominance and several missed scoring opportunities by India, the match ended in a goalless draw with both teams showcasing strong defense throughout.