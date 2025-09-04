Ayuso Outsmarts Rivals to Secure Thrilling Vuelta Victory
Juan Ayuso claimed his second stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana, strategically outpacing Javier Romo. Despite early challenges, Ayuso executed a tactical final sprint, maintaining his edge amidst a competitive field. The race continues to intensify as competitors gear up for a punishing mountain stage.
In a thrilling display of strategy and endurance, Spain's Juan Ayuso triumphed in the 12th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, surpassing his fellow countryman Javier Romo in a dramatic finale.
Ayuso, representing UAE Team Emirates-XRG, perfectly timed his final attack, securing his second stage win of the event, while maintaining composure under pressure.
As the race progresses, competitors brace for a grueling mountain stage that may redefine the leaderboard, with Jonas Vingegaard currently holding a narrow lead in the general classification.
