Indian Boxers Shine on Boxing Championships Opening Day

Indian boxers Pawan Bartwal and Sakshi Chaudhary stole the limelight on the opening day of the World Boxing Championships.

In the women's 54kg category, Sakshi Chaudhary, a World Boxing Cup gold medalist, took advantage of her height to overpower Ukraine's Viktoriia Shkeul. Her aggressive combinations led to the referee stopping the contest.

Bartwal, competing in the 55kg category, overcame a tough challenge from Brazilian Olympian Michael Douglas da Silva Trindade. The Indian boxer navigated through a back-and-forth clash to secure a split-decision victory and opened her campaign with success.

(With inputs from agencies.)