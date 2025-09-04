Left Menu

Indian Boxers Shine on Boxing Championships Opening Day

Indian boxers Pawan Bartwal and Sakshi Chaudhary delivered notable victories on the first day of the World Boxing Championships. Sakshi secured a win in the women's 54kg with a Referee Stops Contest against Ukraine's Viktoriia Shkeul. Bartwal won her world's debut in the men's 55kg category with a split-decision win over Brazil's Olympian Michael Douglas da Silva Trindade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:56 IST
Indian boxers Pawan Bartwal and Sakshi Chaudhary stole the limelight on the opening day of the World Boxing Championships.

In the women's 54kg category, Sakshi Chaudhary, a World Boxing Cup gold medalist, took advantage of her height to overpower Ukraine's Viktoriia Shkeul. Her aggressive combinations led to the referee stopping the contest.

Bartwal, competing in the 55kg category, overcame a tough challenge from Brazilian Olympian Michael Douglas da Silva Trindade. The Indian boxer navigated through a back-and-forth clash to secure a split-decision victory and opened her campaign with success.

