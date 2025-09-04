Dabang Delhi KC Triumphs in Thrilling Golden Raid Showdown

Dabang Delhi KC clinched a nail-biting victory against Puneri Paltan, ending the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match 29-28 in a riveting Golden Raid at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag. Key performances from Ashu Malik and Fazel Atrachali helped level the scores at 28-28, propelling the game into a tense tie-breaker.

Puneri Paltan initially took a 2-0 lead with an early successful raid, but Dabang Delhi quickly retaliated, maintaining a narrow lead at 8-6 after the first ten minutes. Despite Puneri's resilience resulting in an 8-8 tie, Ashu Malik's game-changing Super Raid positioned Delhi at 12-10 by halftime.

Dabang Delhi dominated early in the second half, leading 18-13, but Puneri Paltan's 'ALL OUT' reversed the tide, pushing them ahead 24-21. However, Dabang Delhi leveled the game, thanks to Neeraj Narwal's raid. The tie-breaker saw an even 5-5 finish, leading to Ashu Malik's victorious Golden Raid, sealing Dabang Delhi's win.