Matty Cash's Late Strike Salvages Draw for Poland

Poland's Matty Cash scored a late equaliser against the Netherlands, securing a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier. The Polish side's strong second-half performance saw them equalise after trailing at halftime. Both teams now lead Group G with seven points each, though the Dutch have a game in hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:28 IST
In a crucial World Cup qualifier, Matty Cash's late goal earned Poland a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, revitalizing their campaign. The match, held at the Feijenoord Stadium, saw Poland overcome a halftime deficit to share the spoils, ending the night tied on points with their Dutch counterparts in Group G.

The Netherlands dominated early, with Denzel Dumfries giving them the lead in the 28th minute. The hosts threatened to extend their advantage, as Tijjani Reijnders and Dumfries both came close to scoring, only to be denied by the woodwork and Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Poland responded with a spirited second-half showing, highlighted by Cash's thunderbolt that levelled the score. Despite the presence of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, the Polish attack focused on teamwork, frustrated the Dutch defense, and secured a crucial point.

