A Triumphant Farewell: Messi's Memorable Final Home Qualifier

Lionel Messi delivered an electrifying performance as he bid farewell to playing a home qualifier match in Argentina, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Venezuela. The match drew a passionate crowd at estadio Monumental, eager to witness Messi's magic for perhaps the last time in his home country.

Despite not announcing retirement plans, Messi stated his intention to only participate in the next World Cup if he's physically prepared. The 36 goals scored in the South American World Cup qualifiers cement Messi's status as a scoring legend, edging out retired counterparts like Luis Suarez.

Argentina's victory consolidates their standing as World Cup qualifiers, while Venezuela, striving for its first World Cup berth, remains in the hunt for an intercontinental playoff. With nine months until the next tournament, Messi's participation hangs in the balance as he evaluates his readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)