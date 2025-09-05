Left Menu

Yuki Bhambri's Grand Slam Breakthrough at the US Open

Yuki Bhambri, alongside Michael Venus, reached the US Open men's doubles semifinals, marking his deepest Grand Slam run. Despite losing a gripping match against Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, Bhambri became the fourth Indian man to achieve this feat. This milestone highlights his resurgence in tennis after injury setbacks.

Yuki Bhambri

In a remarkable performance at the US Open, India's Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus reached the semifinals in the men's doubles event. Their run at the tournament marks Bhambri's most significant achievement at a Grand Slam so far.

The duo faced a thrilling challenge, ultimately losing 7-6 (2) 6-7(5) 4-6 to the sixth-seeded British pair, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury. Despite the loss, Bhambri made history as only the fourth Indian man to reach the doubles semifinals in the Open era, following tennis legends Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Rohan Bopanna.

Bhambri's journey to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows was marked by notable victories against higher-seeded duos, illustrating his rising prowess in the doubles circuit. This achievement represents a breakthrough moment in Bhambri's career, especially after previous injury setbacks, promising a positive trajectory for Indian tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

