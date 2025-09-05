Left Menu

Cricket-India's Ashwin approached for Big Bash stint, says report

While several members of the Indian women's team play in the BBL, the country's board does not allow its contracted male players to play in overseas leagues. Ashwin, who turns 39 this month, was India's frontline test spinner before he quit international cricket last year.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 05-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 12:54 IST
Cricket-India's Ashwin approached for Big Bash stint, says report
  • Country:
  • Australia

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be the first high-profile Indian cricketer to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after being approached by the Australian board, according to a media report on Friday. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg is in talks with the spinner, who ended his Indian Premier League (IPL) career last month, over a possible stint Down Under this season, according to www.cricbuzz.com.

"To get someone with Ashwin's credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels," Greenberg told the website. "He's a champion cricketer, who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and to our cricket summer."

Ashwin won two IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings before quitting the world's richest T20 tournament last month, saying he would become an "explorer of the game around various leagues". While several members of the Indian women's team play in the BBL, the country's board does not allow its contracted male players to play in overseas leagues.

Ashwin, who turns 39 this month, was India's frontline test spinner before he quit international cricket last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM Stalin greets Malayalis on Onam; leaders across parties extend wishes

TN CM Stalin greets Malayalis on Onam; leaders across parties extend wishes

 India
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks rise, long-dated yields ease ahead of US jobs data

GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks rise, long-dated yields ease ahead of US jobs...

 Global
3
CDS Anil Chauhan visits Gorakhnath temple, pays tribute to Gorkha legacy

CDS Anil Chauhan visits Gorakhnath temple, pays tribute to Gorkha legacy

 India
4
Global MNCs are looking for JVs in India's semiconductor sector: Yes Securities

Global MNCs are looking for JVs in India's semiconductor sector: Yes Securit...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025