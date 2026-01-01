Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Future of ODI Cricket Amid T20 Dominance

Ravichandran Ashwin questions the future of One Day Internationals (ODIs) beyond the 2027 World Cup, attributing its decline to the rise of T20 leagues and an overload of cricket due to frequent ICC events. He suggests ODIs may become redundant owing to current schedules and player availability.

India's celebrated spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, has expressed concerns over the future viability of One Day International (ODI) cricket post-2027 World Cup, citing the burgeoning influence of T20 leagues.

Ashwin, who is the country's second-highest wicket-taker across formats, noted that the crowded cricket calendar, spurred by annual ICC events, has overshadowed the appeal of ODIs.

The ex-spinning maestro proposed that ODIs could find relevance with fewer tournaments, like a World Cup every four years, similar to the FIFA model, emphasizing the need for star players to maintain the sport's connection with its audience.

