Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Future of ODI Cricket Amid T20 Dominance

India's celebrated spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, has expressed concerns over the future viability of One Day International (ODI) cricket post-2027 World Cup, citing the burgeoning influence of T20 leagues.

Ashwin, who is the country's second-highest wicket-taker across formats, noted that the crowded cricket calendar, spurred by annual ICC events, has overshadowed the appeal of ODIs.

The ex-spinning maestro proposed that ODIs could find relevance with fewer tournaments, like a World Cup every four years, similar to the FIFA model, emphasizing the need for star players to maintain the sport's connection with its audience.

