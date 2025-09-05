Left Menu

Motor racing-Hadjar wants to keep broken trophy despite gifts of glue

we don’t care about the new one because it’s not part of the Grand Prix history." Hadjar's podium was gifted to him by the retirement of McLaren's Lando Norris from second place but also well-deserved after he qualified fourth. Already acclaimed by many as the rookie of the year, Hadjar broke the handcrafted Royal Delft trophy when he posed for a team photograph last Sunday and placed it on the ground.

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:53 IST
Motor racing-Hadjar wants to keep broken trophy despite gifts of glue
  • Country:
  • Italy

Isack Hadjar says he has more glue than he could possibly need and just wants to be reunited with the ceramic Dutch Grand Prix trophy he won, and then broke, after finishing third at Zandvoort last weekend. The Racing Bulls driver, who will be getting a replacement copy of his first Formula One trophy, literally has sticking power.

"(I've) been given glue by so many people, you can't imagine. I could glue the whole paddock right now," the 20-year-old told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix. "Honestly, I don't even know where my trophy is, my broken trophy," said the Frenchman. "The team is taking care of it, I guess. I left it in good hands, both parts.

"I'll get a new one, I know that, but I want my broken one... we don't care about the new one because it's not part of the Grand Prix history." Hadjar's podium was gifted to him by the retirement of McLaren's Lando Norris from second place but also well-deserved after he qualified fourth.

Already acclaimed by many as the rookie of the year, Hadjar broke the handcrafted Royal Delft trophy when he posed for a team photograph last Sunday and placed it on the ground. When he picked it up again it split in two. Hadjar is unlikely to need any glue if he gets back on the podium at Monza on Sunday -- the trophies to be handed out there are crafted from aluminium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Canada's high August unemployment buoys bets for rate cut this month

UPDATE 2-Canada's high August unemployment buoys bets for rate cut this mont...

 Global
2
Teachers Day: Set up in 1888, Boys Primary School in Chhattisgarh's Antagarh continues to shine

Teachers Day: Set up in 1888, Boys Primary School in Chhattisgarh's Antagarh...

 India
3
Vice President's office not political institution but high constitutional body: INDIA bloc nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Guwahati.

Vice President's office not political institution but high constitutional bo...

 India
4
Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025