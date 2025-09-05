Motor racing-F1 extends Monaco Grand Prix contract to 2035

The showcase Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2035 after the Liberty Media-owned sport extended on Friday a contract that already ran to 2031. A six-year extension to the race round the streets of Monte Carlo was announced only last November when Formula One also moved the date from May to June to avoid clashes with the Indianapolis 500.

The announcement was made ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Monaco was part of the first world championship season in 1950 and, with the exception of 2020 during the global pandemic, has been ever present since 1955.

"The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula One since the earliest days of the sport, so I'm delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali. "It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world's most glamorous Principality."

The new deal puts Monaco among those venues with the longest contracts in the sport. Miami and Austria's Red Bull Ring have contracts until at least 2041, Bahrain to 2036, Melbourne to 2035, Silverstone to 2034 while Saudi Arabia and Qatar are fixtures until at least 2032.

