Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 extends Monaco Grand Prix contract to 2035

The showcase Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2035 after the Liberty Media-owned sport extended on Friday a contract that already ran to 2031.

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:49 IST
Motor racing-F1 extends Monaco Grand Prix contract to 2035
  • Country:
  • Italy

The showcase Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2035 after the Liberty Media-owned sport extended on Friday a contract that already ran to 2031. A six-year extension to the race round the streets of Monte Carlo was announced only last November when Formula One also moved the date from May to June to avoid clashes with the Indianapolis 500.

The announcement was made ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Monaco was part of the first world championship season in 1950 and, with the exception of 2020 during the global pandemic, has been ever present since 1955.

"The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula One since the earliest days of the sport, so I'm delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali. "It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world's most glamorous Principality."

The new deal puts Monaco among those venues with the longest contracts in the sport. Miami and Austria's Red Bull Ring have contracts until at least 2041, Bahrain to 2036, Melbourne to 2035, Silverstone to 2034 while Saudi Arabia and Qatar are fixtures until at least 2032.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Canada's high August unemployment buoys bets for rate cut this month

UPDATE 2-Canada's high August unemployment buoys bets for rate cut this mont...

 Global
2
Teachers Day: Set up in 1888, Boys Primary School in Chhattisgarh's Antagarh continues to shine

Teachers Day: Set up in 1888, Boys Primary School in Chhattisgarh's Antagarh...

 India
3
Vice President's office not political institution but high constitutional body: INDIA bloc nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Guwahati.

Vice President's office not political institution but high constitutional bo...

 India
4
Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025