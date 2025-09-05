Left Menu

KKFI celebrates selection of 24 Kho Kho athletes into the CISF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:59 IST
KKFI celebrates selection of 24 Kho Kho athletes into the CISF
A total of 24 Indian Kho Kho players, including 12 women, have joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), through the sports quota after cracking the recruitment trials.

A few of the selected athletes, including Shengal Gajanand Maruti and Visag S have played for Mumbai Khiladis in Ultimate Kho Kho. Meenu was the part of Kho-Kho World Cup and Sweety, Ananya Pradhan competed during the India vs Malaysia bilateral series.

Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Sudhanshu Mittal said, ''It is heartening to see our young Kho Kho players successfully making it to the merit list.'' ''The growing recognition of Kho Kho is creating career pathways and motivating more youngsters to dream big in this sport. This success not only benefits individual athletes but also reinforces the growing stature of Kho Kho in India's sporting landscape.''

