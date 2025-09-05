U Mumba Dominates Bengaluru Bulls with Commanding Display

U Mumba delivered an authoritative performance against the Bengaluru Bulls, securing a 48-28 victory at Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. The team, under the leadership of skipper Sunil Kumar, exhibited both offensive and defensive prowess.

The match opened with Bengaluru Bulls initiating the first raid, but U Mumba quickly established control, first through a successful raid, then a strong defensive tackle, gaining an early 2-0 lead. The momentum shifted slightly when Aashish Malik scored for the Bulls, but U Mumba's Anil swiftly restored the lead, initiating a more dominant phase for his team.

Ajit Chouhan was the star performer, particularly with a remarkable Super Raid that secured six points, eliminating multiple opponents. This decisive raid marked a turning point, leading to a commanding 23-7 advantage by halftime. As U Mumba maintained pressure, their cohesive defense, led by Rinku and others, consistently thwarted any attempts from the Bulls to close the gap, culminating in a comprehensive win.

