Left Menu

U Mumba Dominates Bengaluru Bulls with Commanding Display

U Mumba showcased a powerful performance against Bengaluru Bulls, winning 48-28 at Vizag. Led by captain Sunil Kumar, with standout contributions from Rinku and Ajit Chouhan, U Mumba controlled the game. Despite occasional raids from the Bulls, U Mumba's defense and strategic raids secured a decisive victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:14 IST
U Mumba Dominates Bengaluru Bulls with Commanding Display
Players in action during PKL. (Photo/PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

U Mumba delivered an authoritative performance against the Bengaluru Bulls, securing a 48-28 victory at Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. The team, under the leadership of skipper Sunil Kumar, exhibited both offensive and defensive prowess.

The match opened with Bengaluru Bulls initiating the first raid, but U Mumba quickly established control, first through a successful raid, then a strong defensive tackle, gaining an early 2-0 lead. The momentum shifted slightly when Aashish Malik scored for the Bulls, but U Mumba's Anil swiftly restored the lead, initiating a more dominant phase for his team.

Ajit Chouhan was the star performer, particularly with a remarkable Super Raid that secured six points, eliminating multiple opponents. This decisive raid marked a turning point, leading to a commanding 23-7 advantage by halftime. As U Mumba maintained pressure, their cohesive defense, led by Rinku and others, consistently thwarted any attempts from the Bulls to close the gap, culminating in a comprehensive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
2
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
3
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global
4
Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, AP reports.

Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 mill...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025