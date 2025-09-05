Dynamic Duo Clinch U.S. Open Women's Doubles Title

Canadian-Kiwi duo Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe emerged victorious in the U.S. Open women's doubles final against Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend, triumphing 6-4, 6-4, to secure their second title in New York.

The pair displayed immense coordination in their matching purple kits, successfully avenging their loss to the same competitors at Wimbledon in 2024. Siniakova and Townsend, after their Australian Open win earlier this year, were unable to penetrate Dabrowski and Routliffe's defenses, losing momentum in the second set.

The final was notable not just for its competitive play but also for significant spectator interest, marked by the presence of tennis legend Venus Williams, who drew crowds with her surprising journey to the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)