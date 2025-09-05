Left Menu

Dynamic Duo Clinch U.S. Open Women's Doubles Title

Canadian-Kiwi pair Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe captured their second U.S. Open women's doubles title by defeating Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend. Despite their opponents' strong form, Dabrowski and Routliffe's synchronized play led to a victorious outcome, exhilarating fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian-Kiwi duo Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe emerged victorious in the U.S. Open women's doubles final against Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend, triumphing 6-4, 6-4, to secure their second title in New York.

The pair displayed immense coordination in their matching purple kits, successfully avenging their loss to the same competitors at Wimbledon in 2024. Siniakova and Townsend, after their Australian Open win earlier this year, were unable to penetrate Dabrowski and Routliffe's defenses, losing momentum in the second set.

The final was notable not just for its competitive play but also for significant spectator interest, marked by the presence of tennis legend Venus Williams, who drew crowds with her surprising journey to the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

