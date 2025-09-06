Left Menu

Late Equaliser Seals Dramatic Draw in Slovenia-Sweden Clash

Slovenia's Zan Vipotnik scored a last-minute equaliser, resulting in a 2-2 draw against Sweden in their World Cup qualifier opener. Robin Olsen's goalkeeping mistake and missed substitutions by Sweden's coach added drama to the match, which saw a crucial goal from Anthony Elanga for Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an electrifying start to their World Cup qualifier, Slovenia salvaged a 2-2 draw against Sweden, thanks to a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser by substitute Zan Vipotnik. The match, largely dominated by the Swedes, took a turn following a crucial mistake by Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Anthony Elanga initially set the pace for Sweden, scoring in the 18th minute with a well-crafted play involving Ayari. However, Slovenia quickly responded in the second half when Sandi Lovric's modest strike was inexplicably fumbled into the net by Olsen, leveling the score.

Ayari seemed to have redeemed Sweden with a 73rd-minute goal, yet Slovenia's persistence paid off. Swedish coach Jon Dahl Tomasson's decision to keep new record transfer Alexander Isak on the bench might be questioned, as the Slovenians secured a draw through Vipotnik's late heroics, assisted by Benjamin Sesko.

(With inputs from agencies.)

