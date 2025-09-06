Late Equaliser Seals Dramatic Draw in Slovenia-Sweden Clash

In an electrifying start to their World Cup qualifier, Slovenia salvaged a 2-2 draw against Sweden, thanks to a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser by substitute Zan Vipotnik. The match, largely dominated by the Swedes, took a turn following a crucial mistake by Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Anthony Elanga initially set the pace for Sweden, scoring in the 18th minute with a well-crafted play involving Ayari. However, Slovenia quickly responded in the second half when Sandi Lovric's modest strike was inexplicably fumbled into the net by Olsen, leveling the score.

Ayari seemed to have redeemed Sweden with a 73rd-minute goal, yet Slovenia's persistence paid off. Swedish coach Jon Dahl Tomasson's decision to keep new record transfer Alexander Isak on the bench might be questioned, as the Slovenians secured a draw through Vipotnik's late heroics, assisted by Benjamin Sesko.

