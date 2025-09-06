Left Menu

Denmark's World Cup Dream Faces Early Hurdle

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's aspirations for the 2026 World Cup encountered a challenging start as they played to a goalless draw against Scotland in their Group C qualifier.

The Danish team controlled possession and generated numerous scoring chances at the Parken Stadium, yet failed to convert them into goals.

Scotland's defense remained steadfast, absorbing Denmark's pressure and forcing the Danes into difficult shots. Following an early yellow card for Pierre Emil Hojbjerg, Denmark struggled offensively without Christian Eriksen. They'll face Greece next, who decisively defeated Belarus 5-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

