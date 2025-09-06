Left Menu

Sinner Meets Alcaraz in Historic US Open Final Showdown

World number one Jannik Sinner edges Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up a historic US Open final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner, fending off a firm challenge, aims to defend his title as the two headline their third major final. Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the semis.

Jannik Sinner (Photo: US Open) . Image Credit: ANI
In a nail-biting semi-final at the US Open, world number one Jannik Sinner secured his spot in the final, defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in four grueling sets. The Italian triumphed with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory after three hours and 21 minutes of intense competition at Flushing Meadows.

This victory sets up a historic final against Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz, marking the first time in the Open Era that two players will headline three major finals in a single year. Sinner, celebrating his 300th career win, expressed his elation at reaching the final, stating that Grand Slams are the pinnacle of the tennis season.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the draw, Alcaraz cruised past Serbian Novak Djokovic, dashing his hopes for a 25th Grand Slam title with a comprehensive straight-set victory. The upcoming final promises to be a spectacular showdown between these elite athletes.

