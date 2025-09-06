Aussie Dominance: Alyssa Healy's World Cup Quest in India

Australian cricket captain Alyssa Healy is leading her team with great confidence ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup in the Indian subcontinent. The Australian squad, known for its depth, is set to defend its title, with competitions scheduled in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Key players such as returning left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, along with Georgia Wareham, are expected to play pivotal roles under subcontinental conditions. Healy, the experienced wicketkeeper-batter, expressed enthusiasm for the cricket-centric culture of India and emphasized her team's readiness.

Australia plans to play a three-match ODI series against India to fine-tune their strategies. With seasoned players like Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney in the lineup, the Aussies aim for successive World Cup victories, setting their sights on making history.

