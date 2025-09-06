Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

Mitchell Starc, Australia's eminent pace bowler, has articulated his intent to focus on prolonging his Test and ODI cricket career, expressing a desire to 'milk' his capabilities for success in these formats. At 35, he's retiring from T20Is, prioritizing the Ashes, IPL, and future World Cups.

Starc's decision to step away from T20 cricket aligns with his goal to maintain peak performance for the Ashes and be part of the team reaching the 2027 ODI World Cup. Despite this shift, Starc has made significant contributions to Australia's T20 team, leaving it well-placed for future challenges.

The stellar pacer foresees participating in upcoming international series, including a home ODI series against India and a potential Sheffield Shield appearance. With an eye on preparation and flexibility, Starc emphasizes readiness over rigid scheduling, ensuring his enduring impact on the cricket world.

