Left Menu

Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

Mitchell Starc, Australia's key pace bowler, is prioritizing Test and ODI cricket over T20s to extend his career. Retiring from T20Is, Starc aims to be fit for upcoming international events like the Ashes, IPL, and ODI World Cup in 2027, while leaving Australia's T20 squad in good hands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:33 IST
Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight
Mitchell Starc
  • Country:
  • Australia

Mitchell Starc, Australia's eminent pace bowler, has articulated his intent to focus on prolonging his Test and ODI cricket career, expressing a desire to 'milk' his capabilities for success in these formats. At 35, he's retiring from T20Is, prioritizing the Ashes, IPL, and future World Cups.

Starc's decision to step away from T20 cricket aligns with his goal to maintain peak performance for the Ashes and be part of the team reaching the 2027 ODI World Cup. Despite this shift, Starc has made significant contributions to Australia's T20 team, leaving it well-placed for future challenges.

The stellar pacer foresees participating in upcoming international series, including a home ODI series against India and a potential Sheffield Shield appearance. With an eye on preparation and flexibility, Starc emphasizes readiness over rigid scheduling, ensuring his enduring impact on the cricket world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canadian Report Reveals Financial Links to Khalistani Extremists

Canadian Report Reveals Financial Links to Khalistani Extremists

 Canada
2
Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

 India
3
Supreet Chemicals Ltd Set for Rs 499 Crore IPO to Fuel Greenfield Expansion

Supreet Chemicals Ltd Set for Rs 499 Crore IPO to Fuel Greenfield Expansion

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Child's Death Ignites Mob Justice in West Bengal

Tragedy Strikes: Child's Death Ignites Mob Justice in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025