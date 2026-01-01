Left Menu

ODI Cricket: A Format in Peril Post-2027 World Cup?

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expresses concern about the diminishing relevance of One-Day Internationals post-2027, as stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma exit. He highlights the challenge from T20 leagues and stresses the need for re-evaluation of ICC's tournament calendar to ensure ODI's survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:22 IST
  India

Ravichandran Ashwin, former off-spinner for India, raised an alarming note regarding the future of One-Day Internationals (ODIs) post-2027 World Cup, with key players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma nearing retirement. As the global cricket community witnesses the expansion of T20 leagues, Ashwin foresees a potential decline in the 50-over format's relevance.

In a candid expression on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat,' Ashwin emphasized the need to comprehend audience preferences, noting that while Test cricket still holds space, ODIs are facing an uncertain future. He pointed out how Kohli and Sharma's return to domestic competitions temporarily boosts viewership but questions the longevity of ODI popularity without such stars.

Moreover, Ashwin urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reevaluate their World Cup scheduling, suggesting that the plethora of tournaments may dilute interest. He advocates for hosting the ODI World Cup every four years, akin to FIFA's model, to maintain its grandeur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

