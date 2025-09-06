India Shines at 17th World Wushu Championship

India delivered a commanding performance at the 17th World Wushu Championship in Brazil, with a formidable group of athletes making significant strides. Three women progressed to the finals, while two men advanced to the knockout stages, showcasing India's growing prowess in the sport.

In women's events, Aparna triumphed over Tharisa Dea Florientina of Indonesia in the 52 kg category, securing a spot in the finals against Vietnam's Ngo Thi Bhuong Nga. Kareena Kaushik displayed skill and strength, defeating Brazil's Nathalia Briquesi Silva in the 60 kg semifinals to face China's Xiaowei Wu for the championship title.

Shivani also impressed by dominating Russia's Ekaterina Valchuk, earning her place in the 75 kg final against Iran's Shahrbano Mansouriyaan Semiromi. Meanwhile, in men's competition, Sagar Dahiya will compete against Carlos Baylon Jr from the Philippines in the 56 kg semifinals, and Vikrant Baliyan aims to advance from his quarterfinal bout against China's Gensheng Jin.