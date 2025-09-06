Left Menu

India Shines at 17th World Wushu Championship

India delivered an impressive performance at the 17th World Wushu Championship in Brazil, with three women reaching finals and two men advancing to knockouts. Highlights included Aparna, Kareena Kaushik, and Shivani advancing to gold medal matches, and Sagar Dahiya and Vikrant Baliyan making strides in men's events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:02 IST
India Shines at 17th World Wushu Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India delivered a commanding performance at the 17th World Wushu Championship in Brazil, with a formidable group of athletes making significant strides. Three women progressed to the finals, while two men advanced to the knockout stages, showcasing India's growing prowess in the sport.

In women's events, Aparna triumphed over Tharisa Dea Florientina of Indonesia in the 52 kg category, securing a spot in the finals against Vietnam's Ngo Thi Bhuong Nga. Kareena Kaushik displayed skill and strength, defeating Brazil's Nathalia Briquesi Silva in the 60 kg semifinals to face China's Xiaowei Wu for the championship title.

Shivani also impressed by dominating Russia's Ekaterina Valchuk, earning her place in the 75 kg final against Iran's Shahrbano Mansouriyaan Semiromi. Meanwhile, in men's competition, Sagar Dahiya will compete against Carlos Baylon Jr from the Philippines in the 56 kg semifinals, and Vikrant Baliyan aims to advance from his quarterfinal bout against China's Gensheng Jin.

TRENDING

1
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
2
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
3
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global
4
Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025