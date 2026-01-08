Delhi qualify for Vijay Hazare knockouts as table toppers

Delhi qualified for the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals as table toppers from Group D following a nine-wicket win over Haryana here on Thursday.

It was a welcome outcome for Delhi who had failed to make the knock-outs of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Delhi will face Vidharbha in the fourth quarterfinal at the Centre of Excellence here on January 13.

The player-of-the-match was old warhorse Ishant Sharma who struck thrice alongside Navdeep Saini and Prince Yadav as Delhi dismissed Haryana for 105 in 25.4 overs.

Delhi gunned down the target in 13.3 overs with Nitish Rana unbeaten on 57 off 39 balls.

Rishabh Pant captained Delhi in the game but he will be missing the knock out game due to national duty.

The other team that qualified from Group D was Saurashtra who defeated Gujarat by 145 runs in Alur.

After posting a mammoth 383 for four, Saurashtra limited Gujarat to 238.

Vishwaraj Jadeja starred for Saurashtra with an 112 off 103 balls at the top of the order.

Prerak Mankad was all guns blazing, smashing 86 off 49 balls. Captain Harvik Desai made 82 off 80 balls.

Brief scores: Haryana 105 all out in 25.4 overs (Ashish Siwach 33; Ishant Sharma 3/17, Navdeep Saini 3/30) lost to Delhi 107/1 in 13.3 overs (Nitish Rana 57 not out) by nine wickets.

Saurashtra 383/4 in 50 overs (Vishwaraj Jadeja 112, Harvik Desai 82, Prerak Mankad 86) b Gujarat 238 all out in 40 overs (Kshitij Patel 42; Chetan Sakariya 3/42) by 145 runs.

