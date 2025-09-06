Alex Marquez Secures Pole at Catalan GP: A Family Affair on the Front Row

In a thrilling display at the Catalan Grand Prix, Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez clinched his first pole position in nearly 900 days, setting a lap record during qualifying. His success comes ahead of a challenging race weekend, where he seeks to maintain momentum against tough opponents.

Alex is joined on the front row by Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and his own brother, Marc Marquez. Despite his pole, Alex acknowledges the upcoming races remain decisive for the championship as he prepares to face tactically crucial sprints and longer races.

In sharp contrast, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia finds himself in a challenging position after a disappointing qualifying performance, igniting further tension in an intense racing season.

