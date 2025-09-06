Left Menu

Alex Marquez Secures Pole at Catalan GP: A Family Affair on the Front Row

Alex Marquez claimed his first pole position in almost 900 days at the Catalan Grand Prix. The Gresini Racing rider set a lap record, joined by esteemed competitors Fabio Quartararo and his brother, Marc Marquez. With crucial races ahead, Alex aims to capitalize on his strong weekend performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:34 IST
Alex Marquez Secures Pole at Catalan GP: A Family Affair on the Front Row
Alex Marquez
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a thrilling display at the Catalan Grand Prix, Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez clinched his first pole position in nearly 900 days, setting a lap record during qualifying. His success comes ahead of a challenging race weekend, where he seeks to maintain momentum against tough opponents.

Alex is joined on the front row by Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and his own brother, Marc Marquez. Despite his pole, Alex acknowledges the upcoming races remain decisive for the championship as he prepares to face tactically crucial sprints and longer races.

In sharp contrast, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia finds himself in a challenging position after a disappointing qualifying performance, igniting further tension in an intense racing season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIADMK Unrest: Sengottaiyan's Call for Unity Leads to Ouster

AIADMK Unrest: Sengottaiyan's Call for Unity Leads to Ouster

 India
2
Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A in Unofficial Tests

Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A in Unofficial Tests

 India
3
Chilling Tragedy: Love Affair Leads to Murder in Bhubaneswar

Chilling Tragedy: Love Affair Leads to Murder in Bhubaneswar

 India
4
Ethereum's Stability vs. Ozak AI's Explosive Potential: A Crypto Market Battle

Ethereum's Stability vs. Ozak AI's Explosive Potential: A Crypto Market Batt...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025