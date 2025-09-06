Empowering Women: FIFA Workshop Fuels Future of Indian Football Administration

The FIFA Capacity Building Workshop for Administrators in New Delhi aimed to empower young women in football administration. This initiative, as noted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), underscores FIFA's ongoing support for Indian football. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey praised these efforts during the workshop's concluding day, highlighting the transformative impact on women's football in India.

Recently, achievements like the senior women's team qualifying for the AFC Women's Asian Cup and the U20 team's success in reaching the Asian Cup after two decades reflect the progress of women's football in India. These milestones, coupled with the U17s' SAFF Championship victory, emphasize the workshop's role in providing the necessary guidance and capacity building.

The workshop also sparked enthusiasm among young administrators. Karnataka's Hemanshi Gour and other participants like Sai Divya Shree and Ursha Mitra shared their unique journeys and aspirations from diverse roles within the football ecosystem, while Ridah Shaikh highlighted the critical role of administration in player development. The workshop marked a renewed commitment to strengthen women's football in India, with a clear vision and FIFA's support driving the initiative forward.