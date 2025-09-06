Thrilling Showdown at Italian Grand Prix: Norris Dominates Final Practice

Lando Norris led the charge during Saturday's final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, clocking the fastest time at the historic 'Pista Magica'.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc managed a last-minute push that placed him in second, just 0.021 seconds behind Norris and ahead of current championship leader Oscar Piastri, who finished third.

As McLaren aims to secure their sixth consecutive victory, other competitors like Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton are gearing up for an intense race weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)