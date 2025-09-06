Thrilling Showdown at Italian Grand Prix: Norris Dominates Final Practice
Lando Norris topped the final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc placing Ferrari second, narrowly ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri. McLaren pursues its sixth consecutive win, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen came fourth. The race promises a thrilling chase at the 'Temple of Speed'.
Lando Norris led the charge during Saturday's final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, clocking the fastest time at the historic 'Pista Magica'.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc managed a last-minute push that placed him in second, just 0.021 seconds behind Norris and ahead of current championship leader Oscar Piastri, who finished third.
As McLaren aims to secure their sixth consecutive victory, other competitors like Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton are gearing up for an intense race weekend.
