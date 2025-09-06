Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown at Italian Grand Prix: Norris Dominates Final Practice

Lando Norris topped the final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc placing Ferrari second, narrowly ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri. McLaren pursues its sixth consecutive win, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen came fourth. The race promises a thrilling chase at the 'Temple of Speed'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monza | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:16 IST
Thrilling Showdown at Italian Grand Prix: Norris Dominates Final Practice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Lando Norris led the charge during Saturday's final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, clocking the fastest time at the historic 'Pista Magica'.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc managed a last-minute push that placed him in second, just 0.021 seconds behind Norris and ahead of current championship leader Oscar Piastri, who finished third.

As McLaren aims to secure their sixth consecutive victory, other competitors like Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton are gearing up for an intense race weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
2
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India
3
Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

 India
4
Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025