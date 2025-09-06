Shubhankar Sharma's Struggles Amid Lagergren's Spectacular Surge at Irish Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma faced disappointment as he exited early from the Amgen Irish Open at the Palmer North Course. Sharma shot a discouraging 7-over 79 in the second round, following a disheartening 6-over 78 on day one, culminating in a 13-over total. This marks another missed cut for Sharma on the DP World Tour, continuing a challenging season since the Hero Indian Open in March.

While Sharma faltered, Sweden's Lagergren thrived. He delivered an astounding 10-under 62, capturing the lead by a single stroke. Lagergren's familiarity with the K Club proven advantageous as he powers toward another victory at the venue, aiming to repeat past successes at this iconic course.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, seeking to enthrall his home fans, moved into a share of third with a score of seven under thanks to his six-under 66. Adrien Saddier, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Hillier, and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia remain strong contenders in this thrilling competition, which remains tightly contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)