Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

Pranavi Urs opened the Aramco Houston Championship with an even-par round of 72. Mimi Rhodes leads the individual segment, while Celine Boutier's team tops the team standings. A notable moment was Kristyna Napoleaova's ace on the fifth hole, underscoring a day of competitive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:18 IST
Indian golfer Pranavi Urs has started strong at the Aramco Houston Championship, posting an even-par round at the Golfcrest Country Club in Houston. Fellow Indian players Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik matched scores of 73, placing them in a tie for 56th position.

Pranavi had a balanced round with two birdies and two bogeys and is part of Team Manon de Roey, currently tied for 10th place in the team standings at 12-under. Avani and Tvesa are both tied 11th with their respective teams, Laura Fuenfstueck's and Darcey Harry's, at 11-under.

England's Mimi Rhodes led the individual competition, shooting a six-under 66. The team led by Celine Boutier took the lead on the first day of action, recording an 18-under score. A highlight included an ace by Czechia's Kristyna Napoleaova.

