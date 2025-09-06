Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs has started strong at the Aramco Houston Championship, posting an even-par round at the Golfcrest Country Club in Houston. Fellow Indian players Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik matched scores of 73, placing them in a tie for 56th position.

Pranavi had a balanced round with two birdies and two bogeys and is part of Team Manon de Roey, currently tied for 10th place in the team standings at 12-under. Avani and Tvesa are both tied 11th with their respective teams, Laura Fuenfstueck's and Darcey Harry's, at 11-under.

England's Mimi Rhodes led the individual competition, shooting a six-under 66. The team led by Celine Boutier took the lead on the first day of action, recording an 18-under score. A highlight included an ace by Czechia's Kristyna Napoleaova.