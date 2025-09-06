Zimbabwe Triumphs to Level T20 Series Against Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe clinched a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 international, leveling the series in a dramatic showdown. The team capitalized on a tricky pitch to knock out the visitors for just 80 runs in 17.4 overs after opting to bowl first.

Zimbabwe's star performers, Captain Sikandar Raza and all-rounder Brad Evans, each claimed three wickets, dismantling Sri Lanka's batting lineup. Despite losing their first three batsmen early, Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl and Tashinga Musekiwa formed a resilient unbeaten partnership, steering the team to victory.

With the series now level, both teams are poised for a decisive clash on Sunday. The encounter follows Sri Lanka's initial four-wicket triumph in the three-match series at Harare Sports Club earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)