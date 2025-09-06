Zimbabwe Triumphs to Level T20 Series Against Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe secured a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their second Twenty20 match, leveling the series. Captain Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans took three wickets each, helping to dismiss Sri Lanka for 80 runs. Despite early setbacks, Zimbabwe chased down the target with 34 balls to spare.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe clinched a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 international, leveling the series in a dramatic showdown. The team capitalized on a tricky pitch to knock out the visitors for just 80 runs in 17.4 overs after opting to bowl first.
Zimbabwe's star performers, Captain Sikandar Raza and all-rounder Brad Evans, each claimed three wickets, dismantling Sri Lanka's batting lineup. Despite losing their first three batsmen early, Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl and Tashinga Musekiwa formed a resilient unbeaten partnership, steering the team to victory.
With the series now level, both teams are poised for a decisive clash on Sunday. The encounter follows Sri Lanka's initial four-wicket triumph in the three-match series at Harare Sports Club earlier this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)