UP Yoddhas Surge Forward in Pro Kabaddi League with Balanced Brilliance

The UP Yoddhas have quickly asserted themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Pro Kabaddi League 12, proving to be one of the most balanced outfits this season. Recording victories against the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates, and holding their own in a narrow defeat against the Haryana Steelers, the Yoddhas are crafting a reputation for a perfect blend of defensive resilience and offensive finesse, according to a PKL release.

Central to their defensive prowess is captain Sumit Sangwan, who has been a stalwart, amassing 15 tackle points and achieving two High 5s, averaging five tackle points per game. His defensive deputy, Ashu Singh, contributes an average of 2.67 tackle points per game, further fortifying their defense. Together, these efforts have culminated in 29 successful tackles out of 31 attempts, underscoring the Yoddhas' formidable backline.

Offensively, the Yoddhas are no less impressive, with Gagan Gowda leading the charge, tallying 34 raid points and achieving two Super 10s, ranking fifth in the league for raid points with an average of 11.33. Teammates Bhavani Rajput and Guman Singh also contribute significantly, each securing 10 points, enriching the team's attacking arsenal. Assistant coach Upendra Malik praised the team's dynamic raiding unit for their strong starts and consistent performances. As the Yoddhas rank in the top five for both raid and tackle points, their blend of strategic defense and relentless attack suggests a promising trajectory this season.

